English and American Masterworks
English and American Masterworks
Justin J. Murphy-Mancini presents an inspiring program of masterworks on the cathedral’s Aeolian-Skinner pipe organ. Dr. Murphy-Mancini is the organ professor at Pacific Lutheran University. The program is available for preview on the event webpage.
This performance is appropriate for audiences of all ages.
$10 suggested donation. You are invited!
The Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist
07:00 PM - 08:15 PM on Fri, 11 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
American Guild of Organists - Spokane Chapter
402-319-1716
ehurd1742@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Justin J. Murphy-Mancini
jmurphymancini@gmail.com
The Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist
127 E 12th AveSpokane, Washington 99202
509-838-4277