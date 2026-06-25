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English and American Masterworks

English and American Masterworks

Justin J. Murphy-Mancini presents an inspiring program of masterworks on the cathedral’s Aeolian-Skinner pipe organ. Dr. Murphy-Mancini is the organ professor at Pacific Lutheran University. The program is available for preview on the event webpage.

This performance is appropriate for audiences of all ages.

$10 suggested donation. You are invited!

The Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist
07:00 PM - 08:15 PM on Fri, 11 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

American Guild of Organists - Spokane Chapter
402-319-1716
ehurd1742@gmail.com
https://www.spokaneago.org/

Artist Group Info

Justin J. Murphy-Mancini
jmurphymancini@gmail.com
https://www.plu.edu/music/staff/justin-murphy-mancini/
The Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist
127 E 12th Ave
Spokane, Washington 99202
509-838-4277
https://www.stjohns-cathedral.org/