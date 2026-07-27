Fall Family Weekend Choir Concert
Fall Family Weekend Choir Concert
Fall Family Weekend Choir Concert
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 3, 2026 | 7:30 p.m.
Gonzaga University Choirs pursue artistic expression through choral excellence, offering passionate and imaginative performances that captivate and uplift.
https://gonzagaperformingarts.evenue.net/events/GMD1003
Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center - Coughlin Theater
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center - Coughlin Theater
211 E. DeSmet Ave.Spokane, Washington 99202
(509)313-2787
ticketcenter@gonzaga.edu