Fall Jazz Sampler Concert
Fall Jazz Sampler Concert
Fall Jazz Sampler Concert
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 15, 2026 | 7:30 p.m.
Gonzaga Jazz concerts feature lively performances from the program’s four jazz combos and two jazz ensembles
https://gonzagaperformingarts.evenue.net/events/GMD1015
Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center - Coughlin Theater
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 15 Oct 2026
Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center - Coughlin Theater
211 E. DeSmet Ave.Spokane, Washington 99202
(509)313-2787
ticketcenter@gonzaga.edu