Join us for the 2nd Annual Family Promise Fun Run in Riverfront Park on Saturday August 1st at 8:30AM. This race starts near the picnic shelter of the Ice Age Floods Playground and loops with the trails along the river. This 5K is a free community even the whole family can enjoy, with kid-friendly activity stations at every 1/2 mile! Have fun with this year's Tropical Theme! So put on your running shoes, flowered shirt, colorful lei, and join Family Promise in the cause of ending Family Homelessness in Spokane. Because every child deserves a home!