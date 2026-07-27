Fern Spores w/ Betsy Rogue and Summerache

Fern Spores is a femme-folk-rock band rooted in Olympia, WA. Drawing inspiration from musical giants like Janis Joplin, Alabama Shakes, Susan Tedeschi, and The Runaways, Fern Spores infuse their music with a modern edge while paying homage to the raw energy of their predecessors. Gracefully flowing between vintage psych folk, garage rock, clever covers, and soulful Americana ballads they curate a truly original sound. Angsty but uplifting, whimsical yet fierce, and as rock as it is roll. They serve up anthems of empowerment with a sprinkle of sapphic longing and a side of revolt.

Betsy Rogue:

Leading with vocal harmonies, instrumental versatility, and string arrangements, Spokane trio Betsy Rogue mixes a nineties folk-pop sensibility with a strong string section and Americana storytelling—like a fusion of The Chicks and Ani Difranco.

Recorded at J Bones Musicland in Spokane, WA, Love or Fear is the band's debut album release. This collection of seven songs showcases Betsy Rogue's ability to harness a spectrum of sound. From anthems that protest the patriarchy to songs that imagine an easier world, this album underscores the trio's strings, lyrical messaging, and cohesive harmonies.

Summerache: GirlBoy Punk Rock

