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Fern Spores w/ Betsy Rogue and Summerache

Fern Spores w/ Betsy Rogue and Summerache

Fern Spores is a femme-folk-rock band rooted in Olympia, WA. Drawing inspiration from musical giants like Janis Joplin, Alabama Shakes, Susan Tedeschi, and The Runaways, Fern Spores infuse their music with a modern edge while paying homage to the raw energy of their predecessors. Gracefully flowing between vintage psych folk, garage rock, clever covers, and soulful Americana ballads they curate a truly original sound. Angsty but uplifting, whimsical yet fierce, and as rock as it is roll. They serve up anthems of empowerment with a sprinkle of sapphic longing and a side of revolt.

Betsy Rogue:
Leading with vocal harmonies, instrumental versatility, and string arrangements, Spokane trio Betsy Rogue mixes a nineties folk-pop sensibility with a strong string section and Americana storytelling—like a fusion of The Chicks and Ani Difranco.

Recorded at J Bones Musicland in Spokane, WA, Love or Fear is the band's debut album release. This collection of seven songs showcases Betsy Rogue's ability to harness a spectrum of sound. From anthems that protest the patriarchy to songs that imagine an easier world, this album underscores the trio's strings, lyrical messaging, and cohesive harmonies.

Summerache: GirlBoy Punk Rock

The Big Dipper
15-20
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Thu, 24 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Fern Spores
fern.spores.music@gmail.com
fernspores.com

Artist Group Info

Fern Spores
fern.spores.music@gmail.com
fernspores.com
The Big Dipper
71 S Washington St.
Spokane, Washington 99201
thebigdipperspokane@gmail.com
https://thebigdipperspokane.com/