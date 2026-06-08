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Fish Pockets Free Fishing Event

Fish Pockets Free Fishing Event

Fish Pockets was created to honor Brayden Bahme, Isaac’s 16 year-old cousin, and Cheney HS student, who tragically passed away in a PE accident. Brayden loved fishing so much, he would often come home with “fish in his pockets,” because you need all the hands you can get when teaching someone to fish. Fish Pockets is a free fishing event where special needs youth and neurotypcial youth come together to learn how to fish by navigating through seven learning stations that will teach through hands-on activities, skills all the way from water safety to baiting, casting and catching.
Sessions are 90 minutes each. Parents/caregivers must remain on site with their children during attendance. Sign up is available on a first-come, first served basis.
For more information, please visit this link!
https://theisaacfoundation.configio.com/page/fish-pockets

Clear Lake Military Resort
09:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 8 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Isaac Foundation
(509)-325-1515
hello@theisaacfoundation.org
http://www.theisaacfoundation.org/
Clear Lake Military Resort
14824 S Clear Lake Rd
Cheney, Washington 99004