For King and Country at First Interstate Center

If you want to rage out and turn this season into an eventful alternative bonanza, here's your opportunity to witness the most thrilling act in the circuit! "For King and Country" brings a top notch showdown across the US this fall as they serve a thrilling new tour! This time, a new album brings different vibes and For King And Country is slated to promote this incredible work in Spokane, Washington! The Grammy-winning Australian duo of brothers Joel and Luke Smallbone brings The Most Beautiful Colours Tour to this city and they're ready to light up First Interstate Center for the Arts with their smashing hits including "God Only Knows," "Burn the Ships," and songs from their forthcoming album The Most Beautiful Colours!

