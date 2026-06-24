Free Japanese BON ODORI DANCE CLASS with Izumi
Free Japanese BON ODORI DANCE CLASS with Izumi
Come learn Japanese Folk Dances - Sat. 6/27 2 pm; Sun. 6/28 Noon; Sun. 7/12 Noon - All Ages - Everyone is Welcome.
Spokane Buddhist Temple, 927 S. Perry, Spokane
Then you can dance at the Spokane Buddhist Temple's Obon Festival on July 19th. No prior experience needed. These dances are easy to learn – come for one or all of the classes. Izumi Pierce is a 20-year student of the Wakahisa-kai Asian Traditional Dance & Music Foundation, Inc.
Spokane Buddhist Temple
12:00 PM - 01:30 PM on Sun, 12 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Spokane Buddhist Temple
509-534-7954
spokanebuddhisttemple@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Izumi Pierce
SpokaneBuddhistTemple@gmail.com
Spokane Buddhist Temple
927 S Perry StSpokane, Washington 99202
509-534-7954
spokanebuddhisttemple@gmail.com