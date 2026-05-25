Global Food and Art Market

Come eat and shop around the world at the Global Food & Art Market! This outdoor market in the Garland District features small businesses from Spokane’s international and multicultural community.

Every Tuesday evening from May through July, shop handmade art & crafts and fair trade items. Enjoy delicious international food, refreshing drinks and fresh-baked pastries. We have a large outdoor dining area and yard games, so you can settle in, enjoy your food, listen to live music, and spend time with your community!