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Global Food and Art Market

Global Food and Art Market

Come eat and shop around the world at the Global Food & Art Market! This outdoor market in the Garland District features small businesses from Spokane’s international and multicultural community.

Every Tuesday evening from May through July, shop handmade art & crafts and fair trade items. Enjoy delicious international food, refreshing drinks and fresh-baked pastries. We have a large outdoor dining area and yard games, so you can settle in, enjoy your food, listen to live music, and spend time with your community!

The Gathering House
Every week through Jul 28, 2026.
Tuesday: 04:00 PM - 08:00 PM

Event Supported By

Global Food & Art Market
globalfoodandartmarket@gmail.com
https://www.instagram.com/globalfoodandartmarket/
The Gathering House
733 W Garland Ave
Spokane, Washington 99205
509-747-2818
office@gatheringhouse.org
https://gatheringhousespokane.faithlifesites.com/