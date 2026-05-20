VENDORS WANTED!

Spokane, WA

Innovation High School is now accepting vendors for our Annual Harvest Festival on October 23rd!

This family-friendly community event brings together over 300 families each year for an evening full of fall fun, including:

✨ Trunk-or-Treating

✨ Live Music

✨ Petting Zoo

✨ Carnival Games

✨ Shopping & Local Vendors

We’d love to feature amazing local businesses from our community!

💛 This event is a fundraiser supporting the Innovation High School Class of 2030.

📅 October 23rd | 5 PM – 8 PM

📍 902 E. Sprague Ave, Spokane

💲 Vendor Booth Fee: $35

👉 Vendor Application:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdcsk1oy4XQfAbck3N88v_6hSIyE3LZ5mHHZdy-8w8wZjMKBQ/viewform?usp=header

For more information, please contact Ashley Weckerly or Suzette Wilson only. 🍁👻

