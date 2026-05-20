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Harvest Festival

Harvest Festival

VENDORS WANTED!
Spokane, WA

Innovation High School is now accepting vendors for our Annual Harvest Festival on October 23rd!

This family-friendly community event brings together over 300 families each year for an evening full of fall fun, including:

✨ Trunk-or-Treating
✨ Live Music
✨ Petting Zoo
✨ Carnival Games
✨ Shopping & Local Vendors

We’d love to feature amazing local businesses from our community!

💛 This event is a fundraiser supporting the Innovation High School Class of 2030.

📅 October 23rd | 5 PM – 8 PM
📍 902 E. Sprague Ave, Spokane
💲 Vendor Booth Fee: $35

👉 Vendor Application:
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdcsk1oy4XQfAbck3N88v_6hSIyE3LZ5mHHZdy-8w8wZjMKBQ/viewform?usp=header

For more information, please contact Ashley Weckerly or Suzette Wilson only. 🍁👻

Innovation High School
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 23 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Innovation High School
(509) 309 - 7690
www.prideschools.org
Innovation High School
811 E Sprague
Spokane, Washington 99202
(509) 309 - 7690