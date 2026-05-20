Harvest Festival
Harvest Festival
VENDORS WANTED!
Spokane, WA
Innovation High School is now accepting vendors for our Annual Harvest Festival on October 23rd!
This family-friendly community event brings together over 300 families each year for an evening full of fall fun, including:
✨ Trunk-or-Treating
✨ Live Music
✨ Petting Zoo
✨ Carnival Games
✨ Shopping & Local Vendors
We’d love to feature amazing local businesses from our community!
💛 This event is a fundraiser supporting the Innovation High School Class of 2030.
📅 October 23rd | 5 PM – 8 PM
📍 902 E. Sprague Ave, Spokane
💲 Vendor Booth Fee: $35
👉 Vendor Application:
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdcsk1oy4XQfAbck3N88v_6hSIyE3LZ5mHHZdy-8w8wZjMKBQ/viewform?usp=header
For more information, please contact Ashley Weckerly or Suzette Wilson only. 🍁👻