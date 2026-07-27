Havurah: A Staged Reading By Margot Connolly

Directed by Leslie Stamoolis

Featuring cultural consultation from Rabbi Elizabeth W. Goldstein, Gonzaga University Department of Religious Studies

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 11, 2027 | 7:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 12, 2027 | 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 13, 2027 | 7:30 p.m.

Magnuson Theatre, College Hall

At a liberal arts college in a small Midwestern town, the lives of students are rocked by the unthinkable – an attack at the local synagogue. A new play about compassion and the cost of meaningful engagement, Havurah sparks connection and dialogue as we ask: what unites, what divides, and do we get to choose?

https://gonzagaperformingarts.evenue.net/events/GTE0211

