Havurah: A Staged Reading By Margot Connolly
Havurah: A Staged Reading By Margot Connolly
Havurah: A Staged Reading By Margot Connolly
Directed by Leslie Stamoolis
Featuring cultural consultation from Rabbi Elizabeth W. Goldstein, Gonzaga University Department of Religious Studies
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 11, 2027 | 7:30 p.m.
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 12, 2027 | 7:30 p.m.
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 13, 2027 | 7:30 p.m.
Magnuson Theatre, College Hall
At a liberal arts college in a small Midwestern town, the lives of students are rocked by the unthinkable – an attack at the local synagogue. A new play about compassion and the cost of meaningful engagement, Havurah sparks connection and dialogue as we ask: what unites, what divides, and do we get to choose?
https://gonzagaperformingarts.evenue.net/events/GTE0211
College Hall (East Entrance) - Magnuson Theatre
Every week through Feb 13, 2027.
Thursday: 07:30 PM - 09:45 PM
Friday: 07:30 PM - 09:45 PM
Saturday: 07:30 PM - 09:45 PM
Thursday: 07:30 PM - 09:45 PM
Friday: 07:30 PM - 09:45 PM
Saturday: 07:30 PM - 09:45 PM
College Hall (East Entrance) - Magnuson Theatre
502 E. Boone Ave.Spokane, Washington 99258
(509)313-2787
ticketcenter@gonzaga.edu