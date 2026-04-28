Highway Construction Pre-Apprenticeship Orientation
Highway Construction Pre-Apprenticeship Orientation
Talent Solutions by WorkSource Spokane is offering a fully
funded four-week Highway Construction Pre-Apprenticeship
in partnership with WSDOT. Open to adults 18+ with no prior
construction experience required.
Participants earn OSHA-10, Flagger, and Forklift certifications
and receive direct connections to employers, apprenticeship
programs, and post-graduation job search support.
Program dates: June 1–26, 2026
Schedule: Monday–Friday, 7:00 AM – 3:30 PM
Location: CITC Spokane, 10424 W Aero Rd, Spokane, WA 99224
Cohort size: 20 spots
Cost: Free for eligible participants (unpaid training)
Sign-up deadline: May 22, 2026
Eligibility: 18+, Social Security card, reliable transportation,
full attendance commitment.
Apply: https://workforce.jotform.com/253496644450059
Free orientations at WorkSource Spokane (10am–2pm):
Wed 5/20, Thu 5/21, Fri 5/22.
Contact WorkSource Spokane or visit spokaneworkforce.org.