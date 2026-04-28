Highway Construction Pre-Apprenticeship Orientation

Talent Solutions by WorkSource Spokane is offering a fully

funded four-week Highway Construction Pre-Apprenticeship

in partnership with WSDOT. Open to adults 18+ with no prior

construction experience required.

Participants earn OSHA-10, Flagger, and Forklift certifications

and receive direct connections to employers, apprenticeship

programs, and post-graduation job search support.

Program dates: June 1–26, 2026

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 7:00 AM – 3:30 PM

Location: CITC Spokane, 10424 W Aero Rd, Spokane, WA 99224

Cohort size: 20 spots

Cost: Free for eligible participants (unpaid training)

Sign-up deadline: May 22, 2026

Eligibility: 18+, Social Security card, reliable transportation,

full attendance commitment.

Apply: https://workforce.jotform.com/253496644450059

Free orientations at WorkSource Spokane (10am–2pm):

Wed 5/20, Thu 5/21, Fri 5/22.

Contact WorkSource Spokane or visit spokaneworkforce.org.

