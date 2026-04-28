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Highway Construction Pre-Apprenticeship Orientation

Highway Construction Pre-Apprenticeship Orientation

Talent Solutions by WorkSource Spokane is offering a fully
funded four-week Highway Construction Pre-Apprenticeship
in partnership with WSDOT. Open to adults 18+ with no prior
construction experience required.

Participants earn OSHA-10, Flagger, and Forklift certifications
and receive direct connections to employers, apprenticeship
programs, and post-graduation job search support.

Program dates: June 1–26, 2026
Schedule: Monday–Friday, 7:00 AM – 3:30 PM
Location: CITC Spokane, 10424 W Aero Rd, Spokane, WA 99224
Cohort size: 20 spots
Cost: Free for eligible participants (unpaid training)
Sign-up deadline: May 22, 2026
Eligibility: 18+, Social Security card, reliable transportation,
full attendance commitment.

Apply: https://workforce.jotform.com/253496644450059

Free orientations at WorkSource Spokane (10am–2pm):
Wed 5/20, Thu 5/21, Fri 5/22.

Contact WorkSource Spokane or visit spokaneworkforce.org.

WorkSource Spokane
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM, every day through May 22, 2026.

Event Supported By

WorkSource Spokane
https://worksourcespokane.com/
WorkSource Spokane
130 S Arthur St
Spokane, Washington 99202