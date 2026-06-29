John Pizzarelli Presents "Dear Mr. Bennett"

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Grammy Award-winning producer, guitarist, and vocalist John Pizzarelli celebrates the centennial of iconic singer Tony Bennett with the release of his 2026 album Dear Mr. Bennett. John’s father, the other legendary Pizzarelli guitarist, was a frequent sideman for Tony, appearing on several albums, including 1960’s To My Wonderful One and 1969’s I’ve Gotta Be Me. In this very personal and heartfelt concert, Pizzarelli’s trio - featuring seven string guitar, piano, and bass — swings and croons through Tony Bennett’s American songbook.

https://gonzagaperformingarts.evenue.net/events/GMS0912

