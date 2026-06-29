John Pizzarelli Presents "Dear Mr. Bennett"
John Pizzarelli Presents "Dear Mr. Bennett"
LIMITED CABARET TABLES AVAILABLE
Grammy Award-winning producer, guitarist, and vocalist John Pizzarelli celebrates the centennial of iconic singer Tony Bennett with the release of his 2026 album Dear Mr. Bennett. John’s father, the other legendary Pizzarelli guitarist, was a frequent sideman for Tony, appearing on several albums, including 1960’s To My Wonderful One and 1969’s I’ve Gotta Be Me. In this very personal and heartfelt concert, Pizzarelli’s trio - featuring seven string guitar, piano, and bass — swings and croons through Tony Bennett’s American songbook.
https://gonzagaperformingarts.evenue.net/events/GMS0912
Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center
07:30 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center
(509) 313-4776
mwpac@gonzaga.edu
Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center
211 East DesmetSpokane, Washington 99258
(509) 313-4776
mwpac@gonzaga.edu