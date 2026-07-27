Legendary Pianist Emanuel Ax
Legendary Pianist Emanuel Ax
Legendary Pianist Emanuel Ax
TUESDAY, JANUARY 19, 2027 | 7:30 p.m.
The GSO has a long and distinguished tradition of collaborating with some of the most respected solo artists in the world. Their concerts contain some of the most challenging and important music in the orchestral repertoire.
Dvořák Symphony No. 8
Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 4
https://gonzagaperformingarts.evenue.net/events/GMD0119
Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center - Coughlin Theater
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Tue, 19 Jan 2027
Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center - Coughlin Theater
211 E. DeSmet Ave.Spokane, Washington 99202
(509)313-2787
ticketcenter@gonzaga.edu