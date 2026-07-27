Legendary Pianist Emanuel Ax

TUESDAY, JANUARY 19, 2027 | 7:30 p.m.

The GSO has a long and distinguished tradition of collaborating with some of the most respected solo artists in the world. Their concerts contain some of the most challenging and important music in the orchestral repertoire.

Dvořák Symphony No. 8

Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 4

https://gonzagaperformingarts.evenue.net/events/GMD0119

