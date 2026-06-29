Lizzy and the Triggermen: Tis the Season to Swing
Lizzy and the Triggermen: Tis the Season to Swing
Finally, a holiday show with swagger. Dubbed a “10-piece Jazz sensation” (LA Weekly) and led by charismatic siren Lizzy. Los Angeles’ hottest swing band (LA Fox 11) skips into town with holiday standards as you’ve never heard before, arranged by Lizzy’s music director and former Benny Goodman arranger and band member Dan Barrett. Swing into the holidays and bring your dancing shoes – there will be a floor!
https://gonzagaperformingarts.evenue.net/events/GMS1218
Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center
07:30 PM - 10:00 PM on Fri, 18 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center
(509) 313-4776
mwpac@gonzaga.edu
Artist Group Info
ticketcenter@gonzaga.edu
Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center
211 East DesmetSpokane, Washington 99258
(509) 313-4776
mwpac@gonzaga.edu