Lizzy and the Triggermen: Tis the Season to Swing

Finally, a holiday show with swagger. Dubbed a “10-piece Jazz sensation” (LA Weekly) and led by charismatic siren Lizzy. Los Angeles’ hottest swing band (LA Fox 11) skips into town with holiday standards as you’ve never heard before, arranged by Lizzy’s music director and former Benny Goodman arranger and band member Dan Barrett. Swing into the holidays and bring your dancing shoes – there will be a floor!

https://gonzagaperformingarts.evenue.net/events/GMS1218

