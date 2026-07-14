Make Your First Product Night: Design Something Real

Ever wondered how everyday products are designed? In just one evening, you can create your own. Join Spokane Community College’s Engineering Design Technology program for a hands-on experience where you’ll design a real product using professional CAD software, turn your idea into a 3D model, and see how it becomes a physical object through manufacturing. No experience is needed, you’ll be guided step by step in a relaxed, supportive environment. By the end, you’ll have your own completed design, a file ready for 3D printing, and a behind-the-scenes understanding of how products are created. Whether you’re curious about the design process, enjoy working with your hands, or just want to try something new, this event is for you.