The Inland Northwest’s largest brass orchestra - the Spokane British Brass Band - presents Masters of Brass XXV, a free 1-hour concert featuring young artists and established professionals showcasing 250 years of American music with jazz, classical, folk, Broadway, Americana, and original music.

This free concert will be at Spokane Falls Community College - Music Auditorium (bldg 15).

Free parking, across from the concert hall, is at the end of W Elliott Drive.

Sign up to be notified about our future concerts at SBBB.org or follow us on facebook!

All concerts are free and held Sundays at 3pm at SFCC's music auditorium-bldg 15.