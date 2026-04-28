Masters of Brass XXV
Masters of Brass XXV
The Inland Northwest’s largest brass orchestra - the Spokane British Brass Band - presents Masters of Brass XXV, a free 1-hour concert featuring young artists and established professionals showcasing 250 years of American music with jazz, classical, folk, Broadway, Americana, and original music.
This free concert will be at Spokane Falls Community College - Music Auditorium (bldg 15).
Free parking, across from the concert hall, is at the end of W Elliott Drive.
Sign up to be notified about our future concerts at SBBB.org or follow us on facebook!
All concerts are free and held Sundays at 3pm at SFCC's music auditorium-bldg 15.
Spokane Falls Community College Music Auditorium
Free
03:00 PM - 04:15 PM on Sun, 17 May 2026
Event Supported By
Spokane British Brass Band
(509) 999-8717
info@sbbb.org
Artist Group Info
uremailingalex@yahoo.com
Spokane Falls Community College Music Auditorium
3410 W Whistalks WaySpokane, Washington 99217
5099943016
chuckbari41@gmail.com