Middletown By Will Eno
Middletown By Will Eno
Middletown By Will Eno
Directed by Blake Anthony Edwards
THURSDAY, MARCH 18, 2027 | 7:30 p.m.
FRIDAY, MARCH 19, 2027 | 7:30 p.m.
SATURDAY, MARCH 20, 2027 | 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
SUNDAY, MARCH 21 | 2 p.m.
Magnuson Theatre, College Hall
An alternately funny and haunting play exploring the life of Middletown, USA – a small town found "somewhere in the middle" – Middletown is a journey that takes us from the local library to outer space, from birth to death, and everything in between.
https://gonzagaperformingarts.evenue.net/events/GTE0318
College Hall (East Entrance) - Magnuson Theatre
Every week through Mar 21, 2027.
Sunday: 02:00 PM - 04:30 PM
Thursday: 07:30 PM - 10:00 PM
Friday: 07:30 PM - 10:00 PM
Saturday: 07:30 PM - 10:00 PM
Sunday: 02:00 PM - 04:30 PM
Thursday: 07:30 PM - 10:00 PM
Friday: 07:30 PM - 10:00 PM
Saturday: 07:30 PM - 10:00 PM
College Hall (East Entrance) - Magnuson Theatre
502 E. Boone Ave.Spokane, Washington 99258
(509)313-2787
ticketcenter@gonzaga.edu