Middletown By Will Eno

Directed by Blake Anthony Edwards

THURSDAY, MARCH 18, 2027 | 7:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, MARCH 19, 2027 | 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, MARCH 20, 2027 | 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

SUNDAY, MARCH 21 | 2 p.m.

Magnuson Theatre, College Hall

An alternately funny and haunting play exploring the life of Middletown, USA – a small town found "somewhere in the middle" – Middletown is a journey that takes us from the local library to outer space, from birth to death, and everything in between.

https://gonzagaperformingarts.evenue.net/events/GTE0318

