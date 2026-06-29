LIMITED CABARET TABLES AVAILABLE

Latin GRAMMY Award-winning vocalist and composer Mireya Ramos joins forces with Kansas City-based The Poor Choices for a bold bridging of Americana, Country, Mariachi, Ranchera, Roots, and other influences, expressing the creativity of music at the border. Mireya is the voice

of the GRAMMY Award-winning Mariachi group Flor de Tolache, and The Poor Choices are an eclectic and talented group of Country & Western musicians from the Midwest. “It sounds wild, right? But as Mireya Ramos and the Poor Choices prove, the two genres share a lot in style, culture, and sound.” (NPR’s World Café).

