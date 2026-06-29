© 2026 Spokane Public Radio.
An NPR member station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Mireya Ramos and The Poor Choices

Mireya Ramos and The Poor Choices

LIMITED CABARET TABLES AVAILABLE

Latin GRAMMY Award-winning vocalist and composer Mireya Ramos joins forces with Kansas City-based The Poor Choices for a bold bridging of Americana, Country, Mariachi, Ranchera, Roots, and other influences, expressing the creativity of music at the border. Mireya is the voice
of the GRAMMY Award-winning Mariachi group Flor de Tolache, and The Poor Choices are an eclectic and talented group of Country & Western musicians from the Midwest. “It sounds wild, right? But as Mireya Ramos and the Poor Choices prove, the two genres share a lot in style, culture, and sound.” (NPR’s World Café).

Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center
07:30 PM - 10:00 PM on Fri, 13 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center
(509) 313-4776
mwpac@gonzaga.edu
https://www.gonzaga.edu/myrtle-woldson-performing-arts-center

Artist Group Info

ticketcenter@gonzaga.edu
Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center
Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center
211 East Desmet
Spokane, Washington 99258
(509) 313-4776
mwpac@gonzaga.edu
https://www.gonzaga.edu/myrtle-woldson-performing-arts-center