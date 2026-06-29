LIMITED CABARET TABLES AVAILABLE

Ms. Lisa Fischer in concert is addictive. “Every performance is so enriching, so exciting, so transcendent that you want more.” (Minneapolis Star Tribune). Featured in the 2013 Oscar-winning documentary 20 Feet From Stardom about anonymous backup singers, Ms. Fischer receives her accolades. As a backup and featured singer for Sting, Tina Turner, The Rolling Stones, and so many more, Ms. Fischer helped make stars. Described as “a singer of truly prodigious range and delicacy,” "earthy, emotive" (New York Times), this not-to-be-missed evening will be a journey through jazz, R&B, gospel, and rock.

https://gonzagaperformingarts.evenue.net/events/GMS0220

