© 2026 Spokane Public Radio.
An NPR member station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Music Explorers Summer Camp

Music Explorers Summer Camp

Join us for a joyful week of music, movement, and discovery at one of Holy Names Music Center’s most beloved summer programs—Music Explorers Camp! Designed for curious young minds ages 5 to 10, this interactive camp offers a fun and enriching environment where children can connect through the universal language of music.

Led by talented instructors Kristina Komarov and Mary Ella Van Voorhis, campers will engage in:

Singing songs and learning rhythms

Playing age-appropriate instruments

Exploring music and cultures from around the globe

Dancing and creative movement

Musical games that build coordination, listening skills, and confidence

Whether your child is a budding performer or simply loves to move and make music, Music Explorers Camp is a fantastic introduction to the world of musical expression. It’s educational, playful, and packed with joyful moments!

Enrollment is capped at 20 participants, so don’t delay—this camp fills quickly every year.

Holy Names Music Center
$80
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Mon, 13 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Holy Names Music Center
509-326-9516
music@hnmc.org
hnmc.org
Holy Names Music Center
3910 W Custer Drive
Spokane, Washington 99224
(509) 326-9516
music@hnmc.org
https://www.hnmc.org