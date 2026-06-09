Music Explorers Summer Camp

Join us for a joyful week of music, movement, and discovery at one of Holy Names Music Center’s most beloved summer programs—Music Explorers Camp! Designed for curious young minds ages 5 to 10, this interactive camp offers a fun and enriching environment where children can connect through the universal language of music.

Led by talented instructors Kristina Komarov and Mary Ella Van Voorhis, campers will engage in:

Singing songs and learning rhythms

Playing age-appropriate instruments

Exploring music and cultures from around the globe

Dancing and creative movement

Musical games that build coordination, listening skills, and confidence

Whether your child is a budding performer or simply loves to move and make music, Music Explorers Camp is a fantastic introduction to the world of musical expression. It’s educational, playful, and packed with joyful moments!

Enrollment is capped at 20 participants, so don’t delay—this camp fills quickly every year.