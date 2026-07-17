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Music of Mozart Choir Auditions

Music of Mozart Choir Auditions

The Cathedral of Our Lady of Lourdes is holding choir auditions for their Music of Mozart Concert, which will be Friday, October 16, at 7:30 pm as part of their Sacred Music Series. Auditions are Tuesday, August 4, 7:00 - 9:00 pm and Wednesday, August 5, 4:00-6:00 pm and 7:00 - 8:00 pm. For complete information and to sign up go to https://spokanecathedral.com/music-of-mozart-choir-registration.

The Cathedral of Our Lady of Lourdes
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Tue, 4 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

The Cathedral of Our Lady of Lourdes
509-358-4290
hbauer@dioceseofspokane.org
https://spokanecathedral.com/sacred-music-concert-series
The Cathedral of Our Lady of Lourdes
1115 W. Riverside Ave
Spokane, Washington 99201
509-358-4290
hbauer@dioceseofspokane.org
https://spokanecathedral.com/sacred-music-concert-series