Music of Mozart Choir Auditions

The Cathedral of Our Lady of Lourdes is holding choir auditions for their Music of Mozart Concert, which will be Friday, October 16, at 7:30 pm as part of their Sacred Music Series. Auditions are Tuesday, August 4, 7:00 - 9:00 pm and Wednesday, August 5, 4:00-6:00 pm and 7:00 - 8:00 pm. For complete information and to sign up go to https://spokanecathedral.com/music-of-mozart-choir-registration.