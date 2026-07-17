Music of Mozart Choir Auditions
Music of Mozart Choir Auditions
The Cathedral of Our Lady of Lourdes is holding choir auditions for their Music of Mozart Concert, which will be Friday, October 16, at 7:30 pm as part of their Sacred Music Series. Auditions are Tuesday, August 4, 7:00 - 9:00 pm and Wednesday, August 5, 4:00-6:00 pm and 7:00 - 8:00 pm. For complete information and to sign up go to https://spokanecathedral.com/music-of-mozart-choir-registration.
The Cathedral of Our Lady of Lourdes
04:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Wed, 5 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
The Cathedral of Our Lady of Lourdes
509-358-4290
hbauer@dioceseofspokane.org
The Cathedral of Our Lady of Lourdes
1115 W. Riverside AveSpokane, Washington 99201
509-358-4290
hbauer@dioceseofspokane.org