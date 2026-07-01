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No Beer Left Behind: Bierschnapps Launch Party

No Beer Left Behind: Bierschnapps Launch Party

Dry Fly Distilling and Brick West Brewing are teaming up for the launch of Bierschnapps, a new collaboration built around the idea of “No Beer Left Behind.”

Join us at Dry Fly for a release party featuring the first taste of Bierschnapps, a Brick West tap takeover, food specials, BINGO with special prizes and a chance to celebrate local craft in true Spokane style.

Bierschnapps, food specials and new menu available all day.
BINGO starts at 6:30pm. Come early to claim your seat!

Dry Fly Distilling
11:00 AM - 09:00 PM on Wed, 22 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Dry Fly Distilling
5094892112 ext 109
events@dryflydistilling.com
https://www.dryflydistilling.com

Artist Group Info

events@dryflydistilling.com
Dry Fly Distilling
Dry Fly Distilling
1021 W. RIVERSIDE
Spokane, Washington 99201
5094892112
events@dryflydistilling.com
www.dryflydistilling.com