No Beer Left Behind: Bierschnapps Launch Party

Dry Fly Distilling and Brick West Brewing are teaming up for the launch of Bierschnapps, a new collaboration built around the idea of “No Beer Left Behind.”

Join us at Dry Fly for a release party featuring the first taste of Bierschnapps, a Brick West tap takeover, food specials, BINGO with special prizes and a chance to celebrate local craft in true Spokane style.

Bierschnapps, food specials and new menu available all day.

BINGO starts at 6:30pm. Come early to claim your seat!