No Beer Left Behind: Bierschnapps Launch Party
No Beer Left Behind: Bierschnapps Launch Party
Dry Fly Distilling and Brick West Brewing are teaming up for the launch of Bierschnapps, a new collaboration built around the idea of “No Beer Left Behind.”
Join us at Dry Fly for a release party featuring the first taste of Bierschnapps, a Brick West tap takeover, food specials, BINGO with special prizes and a chance to celebrate local craft in true Spokane style.
Bierschnapps, food specials and new menu available all day.
BINGO starts at 6:30pm. Come early to claim your seat!
Dry Fly Distilling
11:00 AM - 09:00 PM on Wed, 22 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Dry Fly Distilling
5094892112 ext 109
events@dryflydistilling.com
Artist Group Info
events@dryflydistilling.com
Dry Fly Distilling
1021 W. RIVERSIDESpokane, Washington 99201
5094892112
events@dryflydistilling.com