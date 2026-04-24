Northwest Mediation Center Sunday Funday Family Move

Northwest Mediation Center (NMC) invites you to join us for a family-friendly Sunday Funday movie event at The Magic Lantern Theatre! Bring your family and friends to enjoy an afternoon of community, entertainment, and a touching animated film exploring the themes of friendship and belonging.

Event Details:

Date: Sunday, May 17

Time: 12:30 PM – 3:00 PM

Movie Start Time: 1:00 PM

Location: The Magic Lantern Theatre

Featured Film: The Iron Giant (Rated PG)

In 2025, NMC staff and volunteers served 1,597 people in our community. For our movie event, a suggested donation of $16 per person is greatly appreciated! Pay what you can - more or less is always welcome.

Additionally, 10% of all concessions from The Magic Lantern will be donated to NMC, so come hungry for snacks!

Seating is limited, so we encourage you to RSVP in advance to secure your spot!