Pacific Northwest Ballet

The Northwest’s premiere ballet company returns to the Myrtle Woldson Center with a new program curated by artistic director Peter Boal for our Spokane audience. The touring company will feature twenty-four dancers performing works from their recent production of Prokofiev’s The Sleeping Beauty as well as contemporary works by Christopher Wheeldon, Ulysses Dove, and Jessica Lang. The luminous Ms. Lang is PNB's 2024-27 choreographer in residence, and her jazzy and joyous salute to the music and art of Tony Bennett, entitled ZigZag is not to be missed.

Sponsorship funding for this performance is provided by an anonymous donor.

https://gonzagaperformingarts.evenue.net/events/GMS1009

