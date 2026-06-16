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Plein Air Pals With Megan Perkins

Plein Air Pals With Megan Perkins

Come paint wildflowers with Megan Perkins at Upper Lincoln Park Saturday June 20th 9-12. Megan will demonstrate her painting approach when it comes to painting portraits of flowers as well as capturing swathes of flowers in the landscape. Students will capture the beauty of nature while Megan assists them with their paintings. Come paint with us!

Upper Lincoln Park
$45
09:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026
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Artist Group Info

Megan Perkins
meganperkinsartstudio@gmail.com
Www.meganperkinsart.com
Upper Lincoln Park
2221 E Southeast Blvd, Spokane WA 99223
Spokane, Washington 99223