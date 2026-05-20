Power to the People Fifth District Candidate Forum

Spokane Indivisible and SURJ (Showing Up for Racial Justice) are coming together to bring you the “Power to the People” CD5 Candidate Forum, featuring the Democratic and Independent candidates running against Michael Baumgartner.

This is not just another debate. We’re building something different something that puts the people of Eastern Washington at the center. This forum creates a space where candidates can genuinely listen to the communities they hope to represent.

Our goal is to elevate the lived experiences, concerns, and hopes of local residents so the conversation reflects what actually matters to the people, not what politicians assume matters.

We asked: “What do you want your government to do for you?”

Nearly a thousand of your responded and your answers have been collected, including our rural communities to ensure their voices are included.

From this, we identified 13 key issues that reflect the priorities of people across CD5. We’ve invited trusted community voices to ask the questions of Eastern WA residence directly. This approach keeps the focus on collective priorities and creates a more inclusive, grounded, and meaningful dialogue.

The objective is simple: To ensure that the Democrats and Independents seeking to represent Eastern Washington actually listen to the people they intend to serve.

