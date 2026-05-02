Punk in Perry
Punk in Perry
Punk in Perry is a community-driven outdoor punk show and mutual aid event in Spokane’s Perry District featuring live music, local vendors, a free clothing and book swap, zine-making, and community resource tables. Donations are encouraged to support unhoused neighbors. Built around DIY culture and mutual aid, the event creates an accessible space for music, connection, and direct community support.
The Shop
12:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 2 May 2026
Event Supported By
Mutual Aid Survival Squad
The Shop
924 S Perry StreetSpokane, Washington 99202
massspokane@proton.me