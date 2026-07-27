Repertoire Performance
Repertoire Performance
Repertoire Performance
SUNDAY, APRIL 11, 2027 | 2 p.m.
The premier ensembles for woodwind, brass, and percussion students at Gonzaga University performing the finest chamber and symphonic repertoire.
Program to be announced
https://gonzagaperformingarts.evenue.net/events/GMD0411
Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center - Coughlin Theater
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 11 Apr 2027
Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center - Coughlin Theater
211 E. DeSmet Ave.Spokane, Washington 99202
(509)313-2787
ticketcenter@gonzaga.edu