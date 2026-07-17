Rushadicus the Cello Goblin
Rushadicus the Cello Goblin
Rushadicus brings the chaos on Friday, September 11th at The Chameleon!
Rushadicus the Infamous Cello Goblín is a post-medieval metal jester of otherdimensional glee who prefers precarious perches to dazzle and delight. With mystical language of Sneth and textural noise-based birdstudied kazoo, it causes a romping nonsense catharsis party of weird wiggly wizardry
The Chameleon
$15-$20
08:00 PM - 10:30 PM on Fri, 11 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Rushadicus
booking@rushadicus.com
Artist Group Info
Rushadicus
booking@rushadicus.com
The Chameleon
1801 W Sunset BlvdSpokane, Washington 99201