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Rushadicus the Cello Goblin

Rushadicus the Cello Goblin

Rushadicus brings the chaos on Friday, September 11th at The Chameleon!

Rushadicus the Infamous Cello Goblín is a post-medieval metal jester of otherdimensional glee who prefers precarious perches to dazzle and delight. With mystical language of Sneth and textural noise-based birdstudied kazoo, it causes a romping nonsense catharsis party of weird wiggly wizardry

The Chameleon
$15-$20
08:00 PM - 10:30 PM on Fri, 11 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Rushadicus
booking@rushadicus.com
https://rushadicus.com/

Artist Group Info

Rushadicus
booking@rushadicus.com
https://rushadicus.com/
The Chameleon
1801 W Sunset Blvd
Spokane, Washington 99201
https://www.handstamp.com/e/seaside-tryst--zara--saxtoother-gsuhdqp6