Sacred Light, Shared Stories
Sacred Light, Shared Stories
Sacred Light, Shared Stories
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 19, 2026 | 7:30 p.m.
The premier ensembles for woodwind, brass, and percussion students at Gonzaga University performing the finest chamber and symphonic repertoire.
Sacred Spaces – John Mackey
John and Jim – Viet Cuong
Lux Perpetua – Frank Ticheli
La Chancla - Dennis Llinás
https://gonzagaperformingarts.evenue.net/events/GMD1119
Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center - Coughlin Theater
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Thu, 19 Nov 2026
Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center - Coughlin Theater
211 E. DeSmet Ave.Spokane, Washington 99202
(509)313-2787
ticketcenter@gonzaga.edu