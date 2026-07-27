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Sacred Light, Shared Stories

Sacred Light, Shared Stories

Sacred Light, Shared Stories
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 19, 2026 | 7:30 p.m.

The premier ensembles for woodwind, brass, and percussion students at Gonzaga University performing the finest chamber and symphonic repertoire.

Sacred Spaces – John Mackey
John and Jim – Viet Cuong
Lux Perpetua – Frank Ticheli
La Chancla - Dennis Llinás

https://gonzagaperformingarts.evenue.net/events/GMD1119

Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center - Coughlin Theater
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Thu, 19 Nov 2026
Get Tickets
Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center - Coughlin Theater
211 E. DeSmet Ave.
Spokane, Washington 99202
(509)313-2787
ticketcenter@gonzaga.edu
https://gonzagaperformingarts.evenue.net/events/GMD1119