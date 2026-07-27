Sacred Light, Shared Stories

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 19, 2026 | 7:30 p.m.

The premier ensembles for woodwind, brass, and percussion students at Gonzaga University performing the finest chamber and symphonic repertoire.

Sacred Spaces – John Mackey

John and Jim – Viet Cuong

Lux Perpetua – Frank Ticheli

La Chancla - Dennis Llinás

https://gonzagaperformingarts.evenue.net/events/GMD1119

