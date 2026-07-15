Sammy Eubanks Concert and Dinner, Sunday, July 26th

Sammy Eubanks solo concert and dinner, Sunday, July 26th. The venue is Traverna Italian Restaruant, overlooking Lake Pend Oreille in Bayview, Idaho. The dinner includes choice of pasta entree, bread, salad, dessert, drink and one raffle ticket. Price is $50 per person. $20 per person goes to the Bayview community fireworks fund for 2027. High value raffle baskets will be provided by local merchants. Addiitonal raffle tickets are $5 or 4 for $20. Dinner seating times are 2, 4 and 6 PM. Music starts at 4 PM. Dinner guest will have preferred seating for the concert. All proceeds go to the Bayview Chamber of Commerce fireworks fund. Reservations can be made at open Table -- https://www.opentable.com/r/taverna-bayview -- for July 26th.