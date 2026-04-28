Join us for the 11th Annual Sasquatch Family Reunion, a four-day sacred campout and global gathering with our Sasquatch, Star, and Earth Families, held May 29 – June 2, 2026 in Kettle Falls, Washington.

Together we will gather in ceremony, song, healing, and remembrance—honoring the ancestors who walk with us across time and worlds. Expect sharing circles, playshops, meditations, drum circles, trade and swap circles, nourishing community meals, and deep connection with the land and one another.

🌿 Theme: Honoring Our Ancestors

🔥 Drug & alcohol-free

🐾 Dogs welcome (leashed)

🥗 All meals included (vegan options available)

🌎 All are welcome

Some of the group activities and workshops include:

• Intentional and Sharing Circles

• Healing, DNA, and Galactic Activations

• Singing, Toning, and Harmonic Frequencies

• Honoring Ceremonies

• Guided and Group Meditations

• Nature Communication and Earth Healing

• Trade Blanket Ceremony

• Energy Medicine and Self-Healing

• Plant Medicines and Identification

• Connecting with Sasquatch, Star Elders, Ancestors, and Nature Spirits

• Assisting in Spiritual Growth

• Angel Wash Group Healing

Some of this year’s presenters and workshop facilitators include:

• A’lana Marmel – Singer/Drum Carrier, Light Language Teacher, Earth & Water Healer

• Arla Collett Williams - Grandmother, Sasquatch Experiencer and Author, Singer/Drummer

• Bret Lueder – Journalist, Author, Researcher and Podcast Host on UFOs

• Brian Bland – Author of My Life with the Clan of Arrrie, Pork and Beans Show Host

• Carmelle Migliore – Numerologist and Frequency Teacher

• Christian Schena – Esoteric Teacher & Healer, Artist, Tech Master, Earth Repair

• Colin Big Bear – Bear Clan Wisdom Keeper and Protector of the Sacred

• Dale Lyons - Sasquatch and ET Experiencer, CE5 Facilitator

• EarthHawk – Artist/Creator, Teacher, Rainbow Warrior

• Hillary Ries (Shekinah Ma) – Teacher, Waldorf Educator, and Author of Frequency

• Kelly Rainbow Butterfly – Sasquatch & Multi-Being Experiencer; Co-Author and Publisher of The Sasquatch Message to Humanity, Herbalist and Reiki Practitioner

• Mahalia Michael – Sound Healer, Medical Musician, Mermaid, and Mystic

• Mary Bishop - Gridworker, Visionary, Generator, Grandmother

• Mike Bodewitz – Sasquatch Experiencer and Author of Book of Elders

• Penny Rummel - Author of A Call from the Sasquatch People - My Awakened Soul and Orbs: The Energy of Life

• Sabrina Sophia – Modern Mystic & Oracle, Naturopathic Dr. and Therapist

• Tammy and Anthony Chino - Frequency Accelerators, Teachers, Artists and Visionaries

• Tara Ashton – Sasquatch Experiencer, Editor, and Advisor for many Sasquatch books

• Troy J. Bacon – Hypnotherapist, Reiki Practitioner, and ET Communicator

• And more to be announced!

🎟 Tickets & details:

👉 www.SasquatchFamilyReunion.com

