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Saving Democracy Starts Locally

Saving Democracy Starts Locally

Methow Rising presents "Saving Democracy Starts Locally" - an evening with Spokane journalist and author Chris Armitage, who will discuss tools that empower rural communities to take action and thrive.
Chris Armitage is the well-known creator of the popular sub-stack "The Existentialist Republic".
Methow Rising is a community-based non-partisan group created to promote civic engagement.

The Winthrop Barn
07:00 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 30 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Methow Rising in conjunction with Common Power
503-522-5017
ltregillus@gmail.com
The Winthrop Barn
51 State Route 20
Winthrop, Washington 98856
509-996-3160
barn@townofwinthrop.com
https://winthropbarn.com/