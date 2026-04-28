Saving Democracy Starts Locally
Saving Democracy Starts Locally
Methow Rising presents "Saving Democracy Starts Locally" - an evening with Spokane journalist and author Chris Armitage, who will discuss tools that empower rural communities to take action and thrive.
Chris Armitage is the well-known creator of the popular sub-stack "The Existentialist Republic".
Methow Rising is a community-based non-partisan group created to promote civic engagement.
The Winthrop Barn
07:00 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 30 May 2026
Event Supported By
Methow Rising in conjunction with Common Power
503-522-5017
ltregillus@gmail.com
The Winthrop Barn
51 State Route 20Winthrop, Washington 98856
509-996-3160
barn@townofwinthrop.com