School of Rocks is a three-day climbing camp designed for young climbers ages 8-11 – no prior experience needed! It will be held August 17-19 from 9:00am to 1:00pm at the EWU Climbing Wall. Activities will include: supervised climb time, movement games, outdoor challenges, obstacle courses, and staff-belayed top-rope climbing. Climbers will leave knowing how to stay safe on and off the wall, introductory skills, improved confidence at the wall, and a camp t-shirt! Participants should bring lunch, water, and comfortable athletic wear each day.