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School of Rocks

School of Rocks

School of Rocks is a three-day climbing camp designed for young climbers ages 8-11 – no prior experience needed! It will be held August 17-19 from 9:00am to 1:00pm at the EWU Climbing Wall. Activities will include: supervised climb time, movement games, outdoor challenges, obstacle courses, and staff-belayed top-rope climbing. Climbers will leave knowing how to stay safe on and off the wall, introductory skills, improved confidence at the wall, and a camp t-shirt! Participants should bring lunch, water, and comfortable athletic wear each day.

EWU URC
$205
09:00 AM - 01:00 PM, every day through Aug 19, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

EWU Climbing Club
5096714394
urc@ewu.edu
Eastern Washington University
EWU URC
1007 Elm St
Cheney, Washington 99004
(509) 359-4026
urc@ewu.edu
https://inside.ewu.edu/campusrec/rec-facilities/universityrecreationcenter/