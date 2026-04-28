Siemers Farm Strawberry Festival

Siemers Farm 5th Annual Strawberry Festival

Thursday - Sunday

10am-4pm

DATES---------

June 18, 19, 20, 21

P.S. General U-PICK days and hours will be announced about mid-Jun to mid-July.

PRICING----------

Free festival entry!

Optional: purchase wristbands at our castle ticket booth to enjoy our rides and attractions. $5 per person (2 & under free)

SAVE TIME BUY ON ONLINE!

Buy your tickets here👉: https://siemersfarm.square.site/

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS----------

Is there an entry fee?

Free entry to come U-pick (pay a price per lbs), shop venders, and food.

Families can pay for wristbands, $5 for all activities.

Is there free parking?

Free and ample parking is across the street, with crossing guards for your safety.

OR pay for closer parking (VIP).

*All parking is safe to get out of your car and spacious compared to other properties on Greenbuff.

What all is there to do?

-Tractor Rides (all ages)

-Pirate Ships playground

-Bouncy house

-FREE line dancing

-Interactive characters

-Good Witches of Jawbone Show

- Roam around the property and enjoy local vendor booths and food vendors

What is there to eat?

- Castle Pizza, with pizza by the slice or whole.

- Donut Shack is our newest addition, a must try with strawberry or huckleberry donuts!

- Mt. Spokane Brewery will be pouring our farm's crafted beers, ciders, and wine.

- Your favorite food vendors will fill you up and satisfy your sweet tooth.

Are you open during the week?

This 2026 Strawberry Season, our Festival is open only 4 days: Thursday June 18th - Sunday June 21st.