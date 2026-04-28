Siemers Farm Strawberry Festival
Siemers Farm Strawberry Festival
Siemers Farm 5th Annual Strawberry Festival
Thursday - Sunday
10am-4pm
DATES---------
June 18, 19, 20, 21
P.S. General U-PICK days and hours will be announced about mid-Jun to mid-July.
PRICING----------
Free festival entry!
Optional: purchase wristbands at our castle ticket booth to enjoy our rides and attractions. $5 per person (2 & under free)
SAVE TIME BUY ON ONLINE!
Buy your tickets here👉: https://siemersfarm.square.site/
FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS----------
Is there an entry fee?
Free entry to come U-pick (pay a price per lbs), shop venders, and food.
Families can pay for wristbands, $5 for all activities.
Is there free parking?
Free and ample parking is across the street, with crossing guards for your safety.
OR pay for closer parking (VIP).
*All parking is safe to get out of your car and spacious compared to other properties on Greenbuff.
What all is there to do?
-Tractor Rides (all ages)
-Pirate Ships playground
-Bouncy house
-FREE line dancing
-Interactive characters
-Good Witches of Jawbone Show
- Roam around the property and enjoy local vendor booths and food vendors
What is there to eat?
- Castle Pizza, with pizza by the slice or whole.
- Donut Shack is our newest addition, a must try with strawberry or huckleberry donuts!
- Mt. Spokane Brewery will be pouring our farm's crafted beers, ciders, and wine.
- Your favorite food vendors will fill you up and satisfy your sweet tooth.
Are you open during the week?
This 2026 Strawberry Season, our Festival is open only 4 days: Thursday June 18th - Sunday June 21st.