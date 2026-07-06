© 2026 Spokane Public Radio.
An NPR member station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Soul Proprietor at Arbor Crest

Soul Proprietor at Arbor Crest

Time to dance on the bricks! Soul Proprietor plays Arbor Crest Winery from 5:30-7:30. Always a great party with food, wine, beer, and the funk/blues/Motown/R&B/classic rock of the 10-piece SP featuring Robert Vaughn and Patrice Thompson-Rose. We have some great new tunes plus all your dance favorites! See you "Up to the Nightclub" on the hill!

Arbor Crest Wine Cellars
$16 and up
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Sun, 19 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Arbor Crest Wine Cellars
www.arborcrets.com

Artist Group Info

Soul Proprietor
gedig@netidea.com
https://www.facebook.com/downtothenightclub
Arbor Crest Wine Cellars
4705 N Fruit Hill Rd
Sokane, Washington 99217
5099279463
gedig@netidea.com
www.arborcrest.com/concerts