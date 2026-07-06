Soul Proprietor at Arbor Crest

Time to dance on the bricks! Soul Proprietor plays Arbor Crest Winery from 5:30-7:30. Always a great party with food, wine, beer, and the funk/blues/Motown/R&B/classic rock of the 10-piece SP featuring Robert Vaughn and Patrice Thompson-Rose. We have some great new tunes plus all your dance favorites! See you "Up to the Nightclub" on the hill!