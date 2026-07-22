Soul Proprietor at Art on the Green
Soul Proprietor at Art on the Green
Soul Proprietor plays their special brand of funk, blues, Motown, R&B and classic rock on the beautiful NIC campus as part of the great Art on the Green Festival. Come dance on the grass and enjoy the beer garden! Funkifizing from 7-8:30 on the North Stage. Free, all ages
North Idaho College
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Sat, 1 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Citizens' Council for the Arts, Inc.
208-667-9346
info@artonthegreen.org
Artist Group Info
Soul Proprietor
gedig@netidea.com
North Idaho College
1000 W. Garden AvenueCoeur d' Alene, Idaho 83814
(208) 769-3276
amber.hasz@nic.edu