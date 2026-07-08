Spokane Bike Party
Spokane Bike Party
Spokane's biggest bike ride of the year is back! Slow cruise through our beautiful city as we jam to the tunes and enjoy the company of friends on a warm summer night. Light up your bike for when sunset hits and bring a snack for our park stop halfway through the ride. This easy breezy 10 mile loop begins and ends at Olmsted Brother's Green.
Olmsted Brothers Green
07:00 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Spokane Rides
Artist Group Info
erinbeanblossom@gmail.com
Olmsted Brothers Green
441 N Nettleton StreetSpokane, Washington 99201