Spokane House Interpretive Center Ranger Talks
Spokane House Interpretive Center Ranger Talks
Join Interpretive Ranger Cory Carpenter for a ranger talk on the flora, fauna, and history of Riverside State Park! Discover Pass required for parking (discoverpass.wa.gov).
Spokane House Interpretive Center
Every week through Aug 29, 2026.
Saturday: 10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Saturday: 10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Event Supported By
Washington State Parks
5095057721
kara.frashefski@parks.wa.gov
Spokane House Interpretive Center
13501 N Nine Mile RoadNine Mile Falls, Washington 99026
509-466-4747
spokane.house@parks.wa.gov