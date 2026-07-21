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Spokane House Interpretive Center Ranger Talks

Spokane House Interpretive Center Ranger Talks

Join Interpretive Ranger Cory Carpenter for a ranger talk on the flora, fauna, and history of Riverside State Park! Discover Pass required for parking (discoverpass.wa.gov).

Spokane House Interpretive Center
Every week through Aug 29, 2026.
Saturday: 10:00 AM - 10:30 AM

Event Supported By

Washington State Parks
5095057721
kara.frashefski@parks.wa.gov
https://parks.wa.gov/find-parks/state-parks/riverside-state-park
Spokane House Interpretive Center
13501 N Nine Mile Road
Nine Mile Falls, Washington 99026
509-466-4747
spokane.house@parks.wa.gov
https://parks.wa.gov/find-parks/state-parks/riverside-state-park/spokane-house-interpretive-center