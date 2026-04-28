Spokane in Bloom Garden Tour

This self-guided tour welcomes the public into a curated selection of six inspiring local gardens in Spokane. The variety of landscapes showcase creativity, sustainability, and the unique beauty of our region.

As you wander through the gardens, take your time - enjoy the live music, soak in the atmosphere, and let the gardens spark new ideas for your own outdoor spaces. Browse through more than 30 local artisan vendors offering garden art, handmade goods, plants and food options. It's the perfect chance to discover the standout piece for your yard, gather fresh landscape inspirations, or simply enjoy a peaceful day surrounded by nature.

This event is organized and operated by the Spokane Garden Expo organization and staff.