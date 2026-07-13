Spokane Native Returns Home to Launch Book One of Three-Book Series

Meet, greet and book signing featuring author, educator, strategist and speaker K.A. Gilmore hosted by Auntie's Bookstore in downtown Spokane.

Whether you've known Karen for years or are discovering her work for the first time, this is an opportunity to reconnect, meet the author, and learn more about a book written to encourage honest conversations about race without pressure.

K.A. Gilmore is the pen name of Karen Loomis

Karen grew up in Spokane and spent 29 years of her life in the Inland Empire. Many of the stories in Book One – Setting the Stage take place in Spokane, making this homecoming especially meaningful as the book begins its public journey. Spokane is mentioned hundreds of times in Book One and an entire chapter is dedicated to Spokane, The All-American City.