Spokane Symphony: Americana
Spokane Symphony: Americana
What defines the American sound? Cellist Zuill Bailey leads the premiere of Visions of Humanity, a bold suite of variations by five living composers reflecting on shared experience from strikingly different perspectives. Framing the work is a portrait of America, from Copland’s Shaker simplicity and William Grant Still’s lyric warmth to the cinematic sweeping landscapes of Billy the Kid.
The Fox Theater
Ticket prices vary
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
Artist Group Info
Zuill Bailey
The Fox Theater
1001 W Sprague AveSpokane, Washington 99201
509-624-1200
info@spokanesymphony.org