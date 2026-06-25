Spokane Symphony: Clouds in My Coffee: Music of Joni Mitchell, Carole King, and Carly Simon
Spokane Symphony: Clouds in My Coffee: Music of Joni Mitchell, Carole King, and Carly Simon
Few artists have shaped the singer-songwriter era like Joni Mitchell, Carole King, and Carly Simon. Their songs defined a generation, capturing love, independence, and self-discovery with honesty and brilliance. An evening of timeless music with the Spokane Symphony featuring hits like “Both Sides Now,” “You’ve Got a Friend,” “You’re So Vain,” and more.
Joni Mitchell, Carole King, and Carly Simon do not perform live in this concert.
The Fox Theater
Ticket prices vary
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
The Spokane Symphony
509-624-1200
info@spokanesymphony.org
The Fox Theater
1001 W Sprague AveSpokane, Washington 99201
509-624-1200
info@spokanesymphony.org