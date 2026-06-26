© 2026 Spokane Public Radio.
An NPR member station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Spokane Symphony: Elf In Concert

Spokane Symphony: Elf In Concert

Buddy was accidentally transported to the North Pole as a toddler, and raised among Santa’s elves. This holiday season Buddy travels to New York—with a live symphony orchestra! Experience John Debney’s wonderful score as the full film plays on the big screen.

ELF and all related characters and elements © & ™ New Line Productions, Inc.

The Fox Theater
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 19 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Spokane Symphony
509-624-1200
https://foxtheaterspokane.org/event/the-pastoral/
The Fox Theater
1001 W Sprague Ave
Spokane, Washington 99201
509-624-1200
info@spokanesymphony.org
http://spokanesymphony.org