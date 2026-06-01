Spokane Symphony: Lud Kramer Memorial Concert in Liberty Lake
Spokane Symphony: Lud Kramer Memorial Concert in Liberty Lake
Enjoy the last moments of summer with us at the Spokane Symphony’s FREE Labor Day concerts! The full orchestra plays popular classics and favorites you won’t want to miss.
Liberty Lake Pavillion Park
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 5 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Spokane Symphony
509-624-1200
Liberty Lake Pavillion Park
727 N Molter RdLiberty Lake, Washington 99019
5092305663
merlecreed@spokanesymphony.org