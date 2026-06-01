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Spokane Symphony: Lud Kramer Memorial Concert in Liberty Lake

Spokane Symphony: Lud Kramer Memorial Concert in Liberty Lake

Enjoy the last moments of summer with us at the Spokane Symphony’s FREE Labor Day concerts! The full orchestra plays popular classics and favorites you won’t want to miss.

Liberty Lake Pavillion Park
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 5 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Spokane Symphony
509-624-1200
https://foxtheaterspokane.org/event/the-pastoral/
Liberty Lake Pavillion Park
727 N Molter Rd
Liberty Lake, Washington 99019
5092305663
merlecreed@spokanesymphony.org