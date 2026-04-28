Spokane Symphony: Romeo and Juliet

James Lowe, conductor

Mackenzie Melemed, piano

Kabalevsky’s witty and sparkling Colas Breugnon Overture bursts open the season with swagger and wit. Pianist Mackenzie Melemed brings grandeur and brilliance to Amy Beach’s richly romantic Piano Concerto. Prokofiev’s searing music from Romeo and Juliet closes the night, where love, violence, and heartbreak blaze across one of the orchestra’s most vivid scores.

Dmitri Kabalevsky | Colas Breugnon Overture, Op.24

Amy Beach | Piano Concerto in C-sharp minor, Op.45

Sergei Prokofiev | Selections from Romeo and Juliet