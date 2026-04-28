Spokane Symphony: Romeo and Juliet
Spokane Symphony: Romeo and Juliet
James Lowe, conductor
Mackenzie Melemed, piano
Kabalevsky’s witty and sparkling Colas Breugnon Overture bursts open the season with swagger and wit. Pianist Mackenzie Melemed brings grandeur and brilliance to Amy Beach’s richly romantic Piano Concerto. Prokofiev’s searing music from Romeo and Juliet closes the night, where love, violence, and heartbreak blaze across one of the orchestra’s most vivid scores.
Dmitri Kabalevsky | Colas Breugnon Overture, Op.24
Amy Beach | Piano Concerto in C-sharp minor, Op.45
Sergei Prokofiev | Selections from Romeo and Juliet
The Fox Theater
Ticket prices vary
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026
The Fox Theater
1001 W Sprague AveSpokane, Washington 99201
509-624-1200
info@spokanesymphony.org