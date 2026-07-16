Spokane Symphony: Star Wars vs. Star Trek

Will the Force be with you, or will you live long and prosper? The Spokane Symphony invites you to a cosmic clash of epic proportions as the legendary music of Star Wars and Star Trek go head-tohead on The Fox stage. From the iconic themes of John Williams to the thrilling scores of Michael Giacchino, experience an orchestral showdown that spans galaxies, generations, and fandoms. Choose your side—and let the music decide.

This performance is music only and does not include film screenings.