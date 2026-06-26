Spokane Symphony: The Goonies In Concert
Spokane Symphony: The Goonies In Concert
“Hey, you guys!” Join a group of misfits on a search for long-lost treasure, complete with a treasure map, deadly booby traps, a ruthless crime family, and Baby Ruth candy bars. Experience one of the most-loved films of the ʼ80s with the Spokane Symphony playing the entire score live to picture. No matter the dangers—Goonies never say die!
@Warner Bros. Entertainment, Inc. All rights reserved.
The Fox Theater
Ticket prices vary
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Fri, 30 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Spokane Symphony
509-624-1200
The Fox Theater
1001 W Sprague AveSpokane, Washington 99201
509-624-1200
info@spokanesymphony.org