Spokane Symphony: The Goonies In Concert

“Hey, you guys!” Join a group of misfits on a search for long-lost treasure, complete with a treasure map, deadly booby traps, a ruthless crime family, and Baby Ruth candy bars. Experience one of the most-loved films of the ʼ80s with the Spokane Symphony playing the entire score live to picture. No matter the dangers—Goonies never say die!

@Warner Bros. Entertainment, Inc. All rights reserved.